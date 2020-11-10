30 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; schools, nursing homes face staff shortages

There has been an uptick over the past two weeks in the number of staff and students who aren't in school, according to Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools Brad Barnhardt. Three buildings, which he did not identify, have been hit hard, he said. One had 18 staff members unavailable, one had 16 and another had 12. It wasn't clear what percentage of staff that was.

The staff shortages don't solely involve teachers, Barnhardt said. At the building with 18 vacancies, the outages included two custodians, six teachers, three aides, a nurse and a secretary.

"When you think about how to keep those classrooms clean ... when you have two custodians down, that's difficult to do," Barnhardt said. "Now the dominoes continue to start falling; whether they fall internally or whether they fall within the district."

Substitute teachers have been out as well, and finding additional substitutes has been a challenge, officials said.

No buildings have had to close due to a lack of staff, but administrators have at times been scrambling to staff buildings.

Board member Matt Sagsveen said he hopes the data will be an incentive for people to change behaviors that help spread COVID-19.