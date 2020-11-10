30 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; schools, nursing homes face staff shortages

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported the deaths of 30 more people with COVID-19, nearly one-third of them in the Bismarck-Mandan region.
Meanwhile, officials with Bismarck Public Schools said availability of staff amid the pandemic is becoming a bigger issue, and officials in North Dakota's long term care industry said "extreme measures" are necessary to address a staffing shortage.
Eight of the newly reported victims were in Burleigh County, ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. A Morton County resident in his 70s also died. Other new deaths were in the counties of Cass, Dickey, Pembina, Rolette, Stutsman and Ward. They raised the state's pandemic death toll to 674.
There have been 101 deaths in Cass County, 99 in Burleigh, 83 in Ward and 60 in Morton. Cass County is home to Fargo and Ward County to Minot.
Nearly two-thirds of Ward's total deaths have been reported in the past two weeks. The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases there, along with 162 in Cass and 178 in Burleigh-Morton. The 894 new cases statewide raised North Dakota's pandemic total to 56,342.
The new cases were from 5,217 tests completed Monday. The daily positivity rate as reported by the state was nearly 19%.
The health department did not immediately report data for active cases, recoveries or hospitalizations, citing a software problem. Hospitalizations statewide have been rising steadily, setting records on almost a daily basis over the past two weeks.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday said stressed health care systems are hiring traveling nurses, suspending elective surgeries and implementing surge plans. He announced steps the state is taking to help out, including allowing hospital and nursing home workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic to work in coronavirus units under certain precautions.
Long term care update
That’s welcome news for the 218 skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities in the state, North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson said Tuesday during a conference call with the media.
About 15,000 full-time and part-time workers are employed in the system statewide, and Peterson estimated that “we’re probably a couple thousand down and trying to fill that gap” due to the pandemic.
“We were asking for that extra support,” Peterson said. “At the beginning of the pandemic, this is something that we would have never thought we would have been asking for … to have COVID-positive individuals in a facility. But we’re at extreme measures right now.”
State data early Tuesday showed positive cases in about 800 long term care staff and 600 residents statewide, including more than 150 staff and nearly 100 residents in Bismarck-Mandan facilities. Updated figures were not available later in the day due to the state’s software problems.
Peterson said the long term care system is “continually recruiting.”
“The thought of continuing like this for another three, four, five months seems daunting,” she said.
Schools update
Availability of staff at the Bismarck Public School district continues to be the "No. 1 issue we are having," Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said at Monday's school board meeting.
Sixty four staff were out Monday, though Hornbacher said the number fluctuates daily. Staff can be unavailable for several reasons, ranging from testing positive or being a close contact to having a child's day care close. The district had 2,160 employees on the first day of fall classes.
As of Sunday, 38 elementary staff, 320 elementary students, 22 secondary staff and 218 secondary students were identified as positive or a close contact.
There has been an uptick over the past two weeks in the number of staff and students who aren't in school, according to Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools Brad Barnhardt. Three buildings, which he did not identify, have been hit hard, he said. One had 18 staff members unavailable, one had 16 and another had 12. It wasn't clear what percentage of staff that was.
The staff shortages don't solely involve teachers, Barnhardt said. At the building with 18 vacancies, the outages included two custodians, six teachers, three aides, a nurse and a secretary.
"When you think about how to keep those classrooms clean ... when you have two custodians down, that's difficult to do," Barnhardt said. "Now the dominoes continue to start falling; whether they fall internally or whether they fall within the district."
Substitute teachers have been out as well, and finding additional substitutes has been a challenge, officials said.
No buildings have had to close due to a lack of staff, but administrators have at times been scrambling to staff buildings.
Board member Matt Sagsveen said he hopes the data will be an incentive for people to change behaviors that help spread COVID-19.
"Everything we do has an impact, and I think we can make a difference for our kids and our teachers if we find some incentive to adjust or modify our behaviors," Sagsveen said. "I think it's going to be tough if we keep going at this same rate. It's tough to be optimistic."
COVID-19 cases in Mandan Public Schools students and staff have increased, as well, according to district spokeswoman Jessica Petrick. The district has quarantined individual classrooms but has not shut down any school buildings.
"This has not gone without its challenges; however, we have plenty of staff who have stepped up to the plate when needed, including our COVID-19 Response Team, including Administrators, Staff, and Custer Health," Petrick said in a statement.
As of Friday, 16 students were positive, 179 were close contacts and 105 were self-monitoring for symptoms. Nine staff members were positive, 23 were close contacts and 29 were self-monitoring.
Risk levels
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced.
The state reviews the county levels weekly, and on Monday elevated 20 counties from the yellow "moderate risk" level. Thirty-three counties including Burleigh and Morton were already at orange.
A mask mandate passed by the Bismarck City Commission is in effect. It is not enforced and carries no penalties. More information can be found at www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarckstrong and on social media at www.facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov and www.twitter.com/BismarckNDGov. A mask mandate also is in effect for Morton County-owned property and Burleigh County-owned property. More information is available at www.mortonnd.org/policies and https://www.burleighco.com/news/detail.asp?newsID=268.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
