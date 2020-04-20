3 more people die of COVID-19 in North Dakota; business closure rally held at Capitol

"Where we're at is too far already," he said.

Don Morrison, 69, of Bismarck, former head of the Dakota Resource Council and NDPeople.org, said workers who have been laid off and the business owners who employ them need support now, that "this is a community fight."

However, he added that "If we open the economy prematurely and don't adhere to the guidelines, then we'll have a worse economy for a longer time and more people will die."

The rally went on despite the suspension of Capitol tours and permits for gatherings on the grounds. Wangler said the group was exercising its First Amendment rights and that "we're going to be well-behaved and peaceful."

New cases, deaths

The three COVID-19 deaths announced by the Department of Health on Monday brought the state's total to 13.

All three of the new deaths from the coronavirus disease were in Cass County, home to Fargo, raising the county's total to six. The new victims were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. All three had underlying health conditions, according to the state Department of Health.