3 more people die of COVID-19 in North Dakota; business closure rally held at Capitol

A push against business closures meant to curb the spread of the new coronavirus brought about 150 people to the North Dakota Capitol grounds on Monday, as government officials separately announced the deaths of three more people from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The "Protest to Put North Dakota Back to Work" was organized by Health Freedom North Dakota, a nonprofit that advocates for personal choice. Similar protests have been held in other states, including Minnesota.
Gov. Doug Burgum has ordered eating and drinking establishments, as well as recreation and entertainment businesses, to close to on-site services. He's also ordered the closure of "personal service" businesses such as beauty salons, massage parlors, and tattoo and body art businesses. The goal is to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Violations can carry a fine up to $1,000.
Protest co-organizer Alexis Wangler, 28, of Linton, said she is thankful Burgum hasn't issued a general stay-at-home order but looks forward to the time when everyone can go back to work.
"We're all essential," she said, using the term given to workers deemed critical by the federal government and allowed to keep working.
John Sorenson, 22, of Valley City, said he doesn't deny the risks that come with the virus but sees Burgum's order as an overreach.
"Where we're at is too far already," he said.
Don Morrison, 69, of Bismarck, former head of the Dakota Resource Council and NDPeople.org, said workers who have been laid off and the business owners who employ them need support now, that "this is a community fight."
However, he added that "If we open the economy prematurely and don't adhere to the guidelines, then we'll have a worse economy for a longer time and more people will die."
The rally went on despite the suspension of Capitol tours and permits for gatherings on the grounds. Wangler said the group was exercising its First Amendment rights and that "we're going to be well-behaved and peaceful."
New cases, deaths
The three COVID-19 deaths announced by the Department of Health on Monday brought the state's total to 13.
All three of the new deaths from the coronavirus disease were in Cass County, home to Fargo, raising the county's total to six. The new victims were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. All three had underlying health conditions, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency on Monday reported 42 more positive cases statewide. The bulk of them were in Cass County, which saw its total rise by 34 to 246, more than a third of the state's total of 627.
Grand Forks County, where an outbreak occurred last week at the LM Wind Power facility in the city of Grand Forks, had four new cases, raising its total to 138. Of those, 128 are tied to the plant that manufactures wind turbine blades, health officials said Monday. The state conducted drive-thru screening of 426 people in the LM Wind Power parking lot on Thursday, and all of those tests have now been processed. More testing is likely this week, along with additional contact tracing.
Other new cases reported Monday were in Dunn, Nelson and Stutsman counties.
State and private labs have tested 14,747 people for COVID-19, with 14,120 being negative. Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
Statewide, 53 people have been hospitalized, 17 remain so, and 189 people have recovered.
More information on coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
