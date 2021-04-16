3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota, including Burleigh County man

Three more North Dakotans with COVID-19 including a Burleigh County man in his 70s have died, the state Health Department reported Friday.

The deaths brought the state's pandemic toll to 1,478, including 188 in Burleigh. The county had not had a reported coroanvirus-related death since March 13.

The Health Department confirmed 179 new COVID-19 cases from 6,570 tests handled Thursday, and calculated a positivity rate of 3.75%. The new cases brought the pandemic total to 105,557, with 102,896 recoveries and 4,036 hospitalizations. Thirty-one virus patients remained in a hospital Friday, unchanged from the previous day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Active COVID-19 cases were relatively stable, at 1,183 statewide and 209 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

About 499,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to more than 267,500 people. Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused while federal officials further research its safety.

More information