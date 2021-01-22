3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; active cases tick up in Burleigh-Morton

State health officials on Friday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota, but another relatively low daily rate of positive test results.

The deaths that included a Morton County man in his 80s increased the state's pandemic death toll to 1,403. About one-fifth of the deaths have been residents of Burleigh-Morton counties.

The Health Department reported 196 new COVID-19 cases from 7,334 tests handled Thursday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.13%. There have been 96,567 cases since the onset of the pandemic last March, with 93,980 recoveries and 3,736 hospitalizations. Fifty-three people remained in a hospital Friday, down one from the previous day.

Active cases statewide rose slightly, to 1,184. They also ticked up in Burleigh-Morton, to 209.

