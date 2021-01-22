3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; active cases tick up in Burleigh-Morton

State health officials on Friday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota, but another relatively low daily rate of positive test results.
The deaths that included a Morton County man in his 80s increased the state's pandemic death toll to 1,403. About one-fifth of the deaths have been residents of Burleigh-Morton counties.
The Health Department reported 196 new COVID-19 cases from 7,334 tests handled Thursday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.13%. There have been 96,567 cases since the onset of the pandemic last March, with 93,980 recoveries and 3,736 hospitalizations. Fifty-three people remained in a hospital Friday, down one from the previous day.
Active cases statewide rose slightly, to 1,184. They also ticked up in Burleigh-Morton, to 209.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.