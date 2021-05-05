3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; active cases remain below 1,000

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota remained just below 1,000 on Wednesday, but the state Health Department reported three more coronavirus-related deaths.

Data on the agency's COVID-19 dashboard also showed an increase of 24 active virus cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, raising the total to 230. None of the new deaths was in the two counties, according to the dashboard.

There were 173 newly confirmed virus cases statewide, out of 5,497 tests completed Tuesday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.16%.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 108,081 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 105,594 recoveries, 1,497 deaths and 4,155 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations rose by two from Tuesday, to 40.

Nearly 550,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 82,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. About 41.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated.

More information

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.