3 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota over weekend

North Dakota health officials recorded three more coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend.

The increase reflected on the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard brought the state's pandemic death toll to 1,791, with 160 of them in October. Death records can be filed up to 10 days from the date of death under state law, so October's total might not yet be final. It's already the fourth-deadliest month for North Dakota during the pandemic that has persisted for 20 months. Five deaths have been recorded so far in November.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties didn't change over the weekend, at 244 and 119, respectively.

The state on Monday reported 161 new COVID-19 cases after a typical light day of testing of Sunday, raising North Dakota's pandemic total to an even 152,000 cases, with 147,061 recoveries and 6,053 hospitalizations.

Active COVID-19 cases were at 3,148 statewide and 625 in Burleigh-Morton. The totals have changed little this month. Cases have been high since late summer due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been fluctuating around 150 for much of the past week. They were at 148 on Monday. About 8% of staffed inpatient beds were available statewide and about 2% of intensive care unit beds were available, according to the most recent state data. Sanford Health Bismarck and CHI St. Alexius Health had no available beds listed in either category.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 55.9% of eligible North Dakota adults and 33.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.