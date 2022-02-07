3 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; active virus cases continue decline

North Dakota's Health Department over the weekend reported three more COVID-19 deaths, but active cases of the coronavirus disease continued on a downward trend.

The total of 3,553 active cases shown on the state's virus dashboard Monday was the lowest in more than a month. Virus cases typically decrease over weekends because testing tails off, and that occurred again on Saturday and Sunday. But cases have been steadily declining the past two weeks with the apparent waning of the omicron variant wave that pushed active cases to a pandemic high of 11,991 on Jan. 22.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate, which rose to a pandemic high of 19.69% on Jan. 26, has now fallen back to 16.02%. The state target is less than 5%.

The new deaths brought the state's pandemic death toll to 2,130. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties remained unchanged, at 291 and 139, respectively.

There have been 230,868 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with 225,185 recoveries and 7,609 hospitalizations.

There were 153 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, compared with 184 a week ago. The most recent state data showed about 9.5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 6.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had two open general care beds and two available staffed ICU beds; Sanford Health had no beds listed in either category.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 64.9% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.2%.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older; 47.2% of North Dakota adults and 18.8% of adolescents have received one, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.