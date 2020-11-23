3 more COVID-19 deaths in Burleigh County; active cases statewide drop below 10,000

State health officials on Monday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths in Burleigh County and another in Ward, raising each county's pandemic total to 115.

That's behind only Cass County with 117, including a new death reported Monday. The Department of Health also reported a new victim in Grand Forks County, raising the state's death toll to 846. With 280 of them coming in November, the state is on pace to surpass October's high of 295.

Health officials reported 710 new COVID-19 cases, including 103 in Burleigh and 45 in Morton County, bringing the state's total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 73,397, with 62,697 recoveries and 2,481 hospitalizations.

There were 314 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday, down one from the previous day. There were 18 staffed intensive care unit beds and 233 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed ICU bed and eight staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had no staffed ICU beds and 12 staffed inpatient beds available.

Active cases of COVID-19 statewide dropped below 10,000, to 9,854. There were 2,011 active cases in Burleigh-Morton.