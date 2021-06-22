3 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in North Dakota; active virus cases remain stable

North Dakota health officials have confirmed three new coronavirus-related deaths, raising the state's pandemic toll to 1,526.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh County's death total on the state's COVID-19 dashboard increased by one on Tuesday, to 196. Morton County's was unchanged, at 101. Burleigh's total has increased by four this month.
The Health Department confirmed 29 new virus cases statewide from 1,020 tests completed Monday, and calculated a positivity rate of 3.62%. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Monday stood at 2.01%, in the target range of less than 5%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,598 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 108,860 recoveries and 4,344 hospitalizations. Eighteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Tuesday, down one from the previous day.
Active virus cases on Tuesday remained relatively stable both statewide and in Burleigh-Morton, at 212 and 51, respectively.
About 616,800 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 90,900 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 47.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 13.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.