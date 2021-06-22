3 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in North Dakota; active virus cases remain stable

North Dakota health officials have confirmed three new coronavirus-related deaths, raising the state's pandemic toll to 1,526.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh County's death total on the state's COVID-19 dashboard increased by one on Tuesday, to 196. Morton County's was unchanged, at 101. Burleigh's total has increased by four this month.

The Health Department confirmed 29 new virus cases statewide from 1,020 tests completed Monday, and calculated a positivity rate of 3.62%. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Monday stood at 2.01%, in the target range of less than 5%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,598 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 108,860 recoveries and 4,344 hospitalizations. Eighteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Tuesday, down one from the previous day.

Active virus cases on Tuesday remained relatively stable both statewide and in Burleigh-Morton, at 212 and 51, respectively.