3 more Burleigh-Morton residents with COVID-19 die; active virus cases stable

Three more people in the Bismarck-Mandan region have died with COVID-19, the state Health Department reported Thursday.

A Burleigh County man in his 70s, and Morton County men in their 50s and 90s were among five new coronavirus-related deaths statewide. They brought North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,491 people, including 100 in Morton and 191 in Burleigh.

Health officials reported 146 new COVID-19 cases from 5,065 tests completed Wednesday, and calculated a positivity rate of 4.14%. Active virus cases were relatively stable, at 1,097 statewide and 216 in Burleigh-Morton.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 107,298 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 104,710 recoveries and 4,119 hospitalizations. Thirty-four people remained in a hospital Thursday, down three from the previous day.

About 540,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to about 277,000 people. Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.

