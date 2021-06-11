 Skip to main content
3 deaths, 35 COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota
CoronaLogo

North Dakota's Health Department on Friday reported three new coronavirus-related deaths, 35 new cases of COVID-19 and a drop in hospitalizations from 22 to 20 people.

The state had 350 active cases, up from 346 on Thursday. Cases have dropped substantially since April, when North Dakota had more than 1,200 active cases. 

Friday's new cases are from results of 2,046 tests, for a daily positivity rate of 2.45% as calculated by the state.

Burleigh County added one new case; Morton County added two. The neighboring counties have 90 active cases of COVID-19. Burleigh is the county with the most active cases at 76.

The three new deaths bring the state's death toll to 1,520. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths on its coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard's virus-related death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 193 and 101, respectively.

Statewide, 46.8% of residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state vaccine dashboard. Vaccinations have stalled in late spring, except among teenagers who became eligible to receive the shots later than adults.

More information

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

