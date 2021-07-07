29 new virus cases reported in North Dakota; no new deaths

Another 29 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data posted Wednesday by the state Department of Health.

Active cases rose slightly to 124 statewide, including 20 in Burleigh County and eight in Morton County. The numbers have generally fallen since April and continue to remain far below their November 2020 peak.

The new cases stem from 1,308 tests processed Tuesday for a daily positivity rate of 2.28% as calculated by the state.

No new deaths were reported. Statewide, 1,528 people have died since the pandemic hit North Dakota in spring 2020.

Nine people remained hospitalized in the state Wednesday due to the coronavirus, one fewer than the previous day.

About 14.5% of North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic, according to state data. Nearly 111,000 residents have received a positive test.