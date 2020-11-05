29 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; Burleigh-Morton has record cases

Twenty-nine more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, including five people in the Bismarck-Mandan region, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

Active COVID-19 cases statewide soared to another record, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations hit another daily high. Health officials also reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 cases, including a pandemic high of 298 in Burleigh and Morton counties. More than 1,000 new cases have been reported in the two counties in the first five days of November.

Meanwhile, the group representing public health agencies in the state released a letter it sent to Gov. Doug Burgum imploring him to implement a statewide mask mandate.

Daily data

Eight of the deaths reports Wednesday were in Ward County, which has seen a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks. Three were in Burleigh County -- women in their 60s, 70s and 90s -- and two were in Morton -- men in their 70s and 80s. The rest were in the counties of Benson, Cass, Dickey, Grand Forks, Hettinger, Kidder, Nelson, Pierce, Towner, Traill and Williams.

The victims ranged in age from their 30s to their 100s. They brought the state's pandemic death toll to 596. Burleigh has 86 deaths and Morton 57.