27 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; active cases continue falling

North Dakota's Department of Health on Friday reported 27 more COVID-19 deaths, but also drops in active cases and hospitalizations.

The deaths that included four Burleigh-Morton residents raised the state's pandemic death toll to 1,130. The state in the past two days has reported 50 deaths, though about half occurred in November and weren't announced until this week due to a lag in reporting.

Health officials reported 513 new cases of COVID-19, including 96 in Burleigh-Morton counties, bringing the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 87,213, with 81,678 recoveries. Active cases on Friday were at 4,406, less than half the recent high point in late November. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton numbered 808, down nearly two-thirds from three weeks ago.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped by 25, to 277. Hospitals in the state had 22 staffed intensive care unit beds and 258 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health each had two staffed ICU beds open. Sanford had eight staffed non-ICU beds and CHI St. Alexius had 10.

The positivity rate for 8,682 tests handled Thursday, as calculated by the state, also dropped, to 5.82%.

