26 new COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; active cases drop again

Thanksgiving and testing

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health are encouraging area residents to get tested for COVID-19 this week, in the lead-up to next week's Thanksgiving holiday.

“Test results may take up to a week to receive, and so getting tested next week may not allow you to get results back in time to make holiday plans,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said. “There are multiple ways to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing in our region leading up to the holiday season.”

Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru testing event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-3 p.m.

Northland Health Center is conducting testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The state health department is testing at the Event Center from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Testing is available in Hazen at the Sakakawea Medical Center Ambulance Bay on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is available by appointment at the Bismarck State College Armory on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.