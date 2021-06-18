25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

North Dakota health officials have confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases, but no new coronavirus-related deaths for the first time in four days.
The new cases bring the state's pandemic total to 110,544, with 108,769 recoveries, 1,523 deaths and 4,341 hospitalizations. Twenty virus patients remained in a hospital Friday, down five from the previous day, according to the state Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard.
The state calculated a positivity rate of 1.75% from 2,113 tests processed Thursday. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Thursday stood at 2.15%, in the target range of less than 5%.
Active cases statewide declined for a seventh straight day, to 252; in Burleigh-Morton counties they declined for an eighth consecutive day, to 55.
About 614,300 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 90,500 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 47.4% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 12.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.