25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

North Dakota health officials have confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases, but no new coronavirus-related deaths for the first time in four days.

The new cases bring the state's pandemic total to 110,544, with 108,769 recoveries, 1,523 deaths and 4,341 hospitalizations. Twenty virus patients remained in a hospital Friday, down five from the previous day, according to the state Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard.

The state calculated a positivity rate of 1.75% from 2,113 tests processed Thursday. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Thursday stood at 2.15%, in the target range of less than 5%.

Active cases statewide declined for a seventh straight day, to 252; in Burleigh-Morton counties they declined for an eighth consecutive day, to 55.