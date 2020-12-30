2 North Dakotans experience suspected allergic reaction to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The North Dakota Department of Health reported two suspected severe allergic reactions to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

The two people had no history of anaphylactic reactions, the department said in a statement. The incidents were unrelated.

Neither person was hospitalized, and the two have since recovered.

“These allergic reactions are taken very seriously. While they are rare, North Dakota health care providers are prepared to handle these types of events,” Immunization Director Molly Howell said. “COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to be a far greater risk for North Dakotans, with about 1 in 600 North Dakotans having died with COVID-19 and 1 in 250 being hospitalized. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”

The allergic reactions occurred during a 15-minute post-vaccine observation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The reactions were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.

Anaphylactic reactions after being vaccinated are rare, the department said. For other vaccines, they occur at a rate of one per 1 million doses.