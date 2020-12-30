2 North Dakotans experience suspected allergic reaction to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The North Dakota Department of Health reported two suspected severe allergic reactions to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
The two people had no history of anaphylactic reactions, the department said in a statement. The incidents were unrelated.
Neither person was hospitalized, and the two have since recovered.
“These allergic reactions are taken very seriously. While they are rare, North Dakota health care providers are prepared to handle these types of events,” Immunization Director Molly Howell said. “COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to be a far greater risk for North Dakotans, with about 1 in 600 North Dakotans having died with COVID-19 and 1 in 250 being hospitalized. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”
The allergic reactions occurred during a 15-minute post-vaccine observation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The reactions were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.
Anaphylactic reactions after being vaccinated are rare, the department said. For other vaccines, they occur at a rate of one per 1 million doses.
People with a known allergy to part of the COVID-19 vaccine should not receive the vaccine. The two people who experienced allergic reactions Wednesday have been advised not to receive their second doses.
The state is currently vaccinating health care workers and long-term care residents, and 13,037 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Dakota.
Active cases
Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota increased Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
The number of active cases is now 1,821, which is up 120 from the day before.
Burleigh County accounted for 35 of the new cases, Cass County had 72, Grand Forks County had 20, Morton County had 15 and Ward County had 24.
Six more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, including a man and a woman, both in their 80s, from Burleigh County. A Ward County man in his 60s, a Logan County woman in her 90s and two Ward County women, one in her 60s and one in her 100s, also died. Since the pandemic began, 1,282 people have died with COVID-19. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 89,099, which is an increase of 219 people from Tuesday.
The Department of Health is now including rapid antigen tests in its total test numbers and daily positivity rate calculation.
The department reported 8,944 tests Wednesday, and 1,343,600 tests have been completed during the pandemic. The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state was 4.74%.
Free rapid testing is available in Bismarck from 3-7 p.m. in the Gateway Mall near the Galleria area through Thursday.
Updated information on the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered was not immediately available.
More information
North Dakota's statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.