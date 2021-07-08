2 new deaths, 23 new virus cases reported in North Dakota

Two more people have died from COVID-19, according to data reported Thursday from the North Dakota Department of Health.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 1,530. The state no longer publicly reports the age range, sex or county of people who died, but Burleigh and Morton counties cumulative deaths did not change, staying at 196 and 101, respectively.

Active cases increased slightly from the day before for a total of 147. Burleigh County has 20 active cases, and Morton County has nine. Thirty new cases of COVID-19, including one new case each in Burleigh and Morton counties, and seven recoveries were also reported. Case numbers have fallen since the spring and remain below their peak from November.

Since the start of the pandemic, 110,808 people have tested positive for the disease, and 109,131 have recovered. The cases come from 2,402 tests processed Wednesday with a daily positivity rate of 1.29%.

Ten people were hospitalized on Thursday, and 4,356 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 during the pandemic.