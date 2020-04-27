2 more people die of COVID-19 in North Dakota; Cass County is hotspot for deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the state total to 19 and Cass County's total deaths from the coronavirus disease to 12, including 10 in a span of nine days.

No other county in North Dakota has had more than two deaths. All but one of the Cass County deaths have been in the age range of 70s to 90s -- including the deaths of two 80-year-old men that the state Department of Health reported Monday. Both victims had underlying conditions.

State officials citing medical privacy had not said whether the Cass County deaths are tied to nursing homes. A total of 61 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 10 long-term care facilities in Fargo, including 22 at Eventide.

Cass County is North Dakota's most populous, with 182,000 people. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, is the second-most populous, with nearly 95,300 people. Burleigh County has not yet recorded a COVID-19 death, though neighboring Morton County has recorded two.