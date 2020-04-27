2 more people die of COVID-19 in North Dakota; Cass County is hotspot for deaths

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the state total to 19 and Cass County's total deaths from the coronavirus disease to 12, including 10 in a span of nine days.
No other county in North Dakota has had more than two deaths. All but one of the Cass County deaths have been in the age range of 70s to 90s -- including the deaths of two 80-year-old men that the state Department of Health reported Monday. Both victims had underlying conditions.
State officials citing medical privacy had not said whether the Cass County deaths are tied to nursing homes. A total of 61 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 10 long-term care facilities in Fargo, including 22 at Eventide.
Cass County is North Dakota's most populous, with 182,000 people. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, is the second-most populous, with nearly 95,300 people. Burleigh County has not yet recorded a COVID-19 death, though neighboring Morton County has recorded two.
Positive cases statewide rose 75 from the previous day to 942, according to the health department. Cass County had 34 new cases, raising its total to a state-high 431, and Grand Forks County had 36 new cases, raising its total 231, second to Cass. Burleigh County has the third-most cases, at 74. It had no new cases reported Monday. Nor did neighboring Morton County, where total cases remain at 24.
Other counties with new cases confirmed Sunday and reported Monday were Walsh, Ramsey and Mountrail.
The number of people statewide who have recovered from COVID-19 increased by 24, to 350. Seventy-seven people have been hospitalized; 23 remain so, up five from the previous day.
State and private labs have tested 22,434 people for COVID-19, with 21,492 being negative. There were 1,987 tests conducted Sunday, a single-day high. The state's goal is to work toward 3,000 tests per day.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.
More information on coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.