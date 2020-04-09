2 more North Dakotans die of COVID-19, raising state total to 6; positive cases rise to 269

The first lady said she's spent a lot more time than normal at home lately and has tried to stay calm through filling her time with projects, meditation, yoga and learning French and Spanish via the Duolingo mobile phone app.

She said she's found comfort in the family's cat, Mysterious Mr. Gray, whom the governor said "came with the marriage" and "is often difficult to find." He laughed as he spoke about the cat, describing the feline as "about 100 years old."

The governor added that the couple tries to stay off social media and that they have found various ways to express gratitude for one another.

"Kathryn writes really wonderful, supportive notes and puts them on the mirror," he said.

He finds them when he comes home at night and, "sometimes when she gets up, there's one back to her," he said.

Virus projections

The governor urged people to disregard for now a popular model projecting the demand on hospitals and number of deaths each state could experience, given that the research appears to rely on faulty data for North Dakota.