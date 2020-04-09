2 more North Dakotans die of COVID-19, raising state total to 6; positive cases rise to 269

Two more North Dakotans have died from COVID-19, state officials reported Thursday.
The state's fifth victim was a Stark County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who acquired the coronavirus disease through community spread, the state Department of Health announced. Gov. Doug Burgum during his daily afternoon briefing announced a sixth death, though he said details would not be available until Friday.
Stark County is home to Dickinson. One more positive case was confirmed in the county on Wednesday, bringing its total to 29, third-most in the state.
The Wednesday total, reported Thursday, included 18 additional cases, raising the state's total to 269, with 101 recovered. Thirty-four people have been hospitalized; 14 remain so. Other deaths have occurred in Cass, Morton, Emmons and McHenry counties.
“Even though we’re saddened by the news of two more deaths, I want North Dakotans to know and understand that with 14 people hospitalized … that we are literally using less than 1% of the hospital capacity today for COVID patients, so that means 99% remains available, and so that’s what we should focus on,” Burgum said.
The new positive cases include six in Cass County, raising the county's total to 83; four in Burleigh County, raising the county's total to 46; and one in Morton County, raising the total there to 19.
Other new cases reported Thursday were three in Ward County, home to Minot, and one apiece in McKenzie, Richland and Williams counties.
State and private labs have tested 8,990 people, with 8,721 being negative. Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
Mental health
First lady Kathryn Burgum urged North Dakotans to reach out to those who might be struggling with behavioral health issues including addiction during the pandemic.
“As someone who’s been in recovery for over 18 years, I understand how critical connection is during this time,” she said. “One of the major aspects of recovery from addiction is connection and relationships, and during this time of social distancing it’s really easy to feel alone and isolated.”
The first lady urged people who know of someone who might be dealing with mental health issues to connect with them through means such as FaceTime or even a written note.
"You can share gratitude, empathy and compassion with people, and during this time it can make a huge difference for someone who's struggling," she said.
Resources can be found at https://www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/covid-19, or by calling 1-844-44TALK2.
The first lady said she's spent a lot more time than normal at home lately and has tried to stay calm through filling her time with projects, meditation, yoga and learning French and Spanish via the Duolingo mobile phone app.
She said she's found comfort in the family's cat, Mysterious Mr. Gray, whom the governor said "came with the marriage" and "is often difficult to find." He laughed as he spoke about the cat, describing the feline as "about 100 years old."
The governor added that the couple tries to stay off social media and that they have found various ways to express gratitude for one another.
"Kathryn writes really wonderful, supportive notes and puts them on the mirror," he said.
He finds them when he comes home at night and, "sometimes when she gets up, there's one back to her," he said.
Virus projections
The governor urged people to disregard for now a popular model projecting the demand on hospitals and number of deaths each state could experience, given that the research appears to rely on faulty data for North Dakota.
Burgum had previously praised the model, from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which shows that North Dakota should have adequate hospital beds and intensive care unit beds when the virus peaks in the state.
At the time, the model projected that 171 North Dakotans would die from the virus by Aug. 4. The projections for North Dakota, which are updated daily, increased dramatically this week and appeared to rely on faulty data showing that the state had already experienced several dozen virus-related deaths.
Burgum said the state has reported the errors to the researchers. He said he still has faith in the model's methodology, but not the fundamental data it had recently used for North Dakota.
The state also is looking at other models. Officials plan to meet with Sanford Health this weekend to learn more about the health care system's projections.
"At the end of the day, the thing you do with the model is to try to figure out when the peak is," Burgum said. "Why that matters is because of whether or not you have enough hospital capacity."
Other matters
The governor discussed several other topics Thursday:
- Scammers are calling North Dakotans who are out of state, falsely identifying themselves as being with the state Department of Health and asking for personal information. “There’s not a chance in the world that our Department of Health … would be randomly calling citizens and asking them for personal information,” Burgum said.
- The governor has urged state residents who are at home to take time to fill out the 2020 Census. He said North Dakota ranks 24th in the nation in response rate, “So get out there on my2020census.gov and fill it out.”
- Officials on Tuesday unveiled a free mobile app called Care19 that will help state residents voluntarily track where they've been, information that could be useful to health officials working to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The app has since been downloaded nearly 13,500 times, and other states are soon coming online, according to Burgum. Care19 is available at the Apple app store, and it should be available for Android users next week, he said.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.