2 more North Dakotans die of COVID-19; active cases drop again

The number of active coronavirus cases in North Dakota has declined a third straight day, but two more people with COVID-19 disease have died, raising the state total to 56.
The latest deaths were Cass County women in their 70s and 90s, both of whom had underlying conditions, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday. The county that is home to Fargo has the bulk of the coronavirus deaths in the state, with 45.
The tally of statewide deaths includes all people who tested positive for COVID-19 and died from any cause while infected. The coronavirus disease is listed as the official cause of death for 40 of the 56, with death records pending for nine of the cases.
Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday and reported Wednesday -- 16 in Cass County and one in Grand Forks County. That raised the state total to 2,439.
Retesting continues of 82 people whose initial positive results were deemed suspect due to the malfunction of two pieces of equipment at the state lab last week. Seventy-four people have now been retested, with only one testing positive. One person has declined to be retested and is self-isolating at home.
The health department on Wednesday reported 61 new recoveries, raising the state total to 1,762 and helping to drop active cases by 46, to 621. Active cases have been falling since Sunday's report of 869.
Forty people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, no change from the previous day; 161 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.
State and private labs have tested 67,340 people for COVID-19. The number of total tests, which includes people who have been tested more than once, is at 86,527.
For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
