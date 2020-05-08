2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota, raising state total to 33

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the eastern North Dakota hot spots of Cass and Grand Forks counties, raising the state's total coronavirus-related deaths to 33, the Department of Health reported Friday.
The death of a woman in her 80s was Cass County's 24th overall death, and the 12th reported in the past eight days. The death of a man in his 80s was Grand Forks County's second death. Both victims had underlying conditions, according to health officials.
The health department categorizes the 33 statewide deaths this way: 23 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, four deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and six cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.
The state reported 54 more COVID-19 cases statewide, with 43 of them in Cass County, raising its total to a state-high 752. Grand Forks County has seven new cases, raising its total to 282, second-highest.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced a Red River Valley Task Force composed of local and state officials to address high numbers of cases and high positive rates in the two counties. Cass County has a high number of cases in long-term care facilities, while Grand Forks County had a recent outbreak at a wind turbine manufacturing plant.
Other new cases reported Friday included two in Mountrail County, and one apiece in Burleigh County and Pembina County. Burleigh's total is now 103 cases, third-highest in the state.
North Dakota now has 1,425 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease. A total of 104 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 33 remained so, down two from the previous day. There were 113 new recoveries -- a single-day high -- raising that total to 714 and lowering active cases by 61, to 678.
State and private labs have tested 42,501 people for COVID-19, with 41,076 being negative. There were 1,634 tests handled Thursday.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.