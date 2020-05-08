2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota, raising state total to 33

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the eastern North Dakota hot spots of Cass and Grand Forks counties, raising the state's total coronavirus-related deaths to 33, the Department of Health reported Friday.

The death of a woman in her 80s was Cass County's 24th overall death, and the 12th reported in the past eight days. The death of a man in his 80s was Grand Forks County's second death. Both victims had underlying conditions, according to health officials.

The health department categorizes the 33 statewide deaths this way: 23 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, four deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and six cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.

The state reported 54 more COVID-19 cases statewide, with 43 of them in Cass County, raising its total to a state-high 752. Grand Forks County has seven new cases, raising its total to 282, second-highest.