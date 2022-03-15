2 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in North Dakota, but March death toll remains low

North Dakota health officials have confirmed two more coronavirus-related deaths, but the death toll for March halfway through the month is just a fraction of the totals in recent months during the now-defunct delta and omicron variant waves of the pandemic.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard shows 10 deaths so far this month. That compares with monthly totals near 100 the previous three months, and recent highs of 137 deaths last November and 169 last October.

The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one Tuesday, to 303, while Morton County's total was unchanged at 142.

The state reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and 272 active cases. More than one-fourth of the active cases are in Burleigh-Morton.

The state's 14-day rolling test positivity rate fell again, to 2.73%, well below the state target of less than 5%.

There were 43 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals -- the first sub-50 total in eight months. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of nine staffed inpatient hospital beds available and eight intensive care unit beds open.

North Dakota has had 239,283 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 236,783 recoveries, 7,852 hospitalizations and 2,228 deaths.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

The Health Department will move to updating the COVID-19 dashboard weekly rather than daily after this week, as part of the state's recent move to an "endemic" coronavirus phase. That essentially means COVID-19 is expected to be a regular part of life.

More information

Federal data shows 65.2% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.7%. The national averages are 75.2% and 69.4%, respectively. COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.6%, compared to 46% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk.

The state Health Department has developed new guidance and resources for businesses, at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.