2 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in North Dakota; active COVID-19 cases stable

North Dakota's Health Department has confirmed 119 new COVID-19 cases and two more coronavirus-related deaths, with Burleigh County's death toll increasing by one.

The new cases and deaths brought the state's pandemic totals to 109,362 cases and 1,506 deaths, according to the state's virus dashboard. There have been 107,163 recoveries and 4,227 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations stood at 29 on Wednesday, up five from the previous day.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but state data shows Burleigh County's death toll is now at 192, with another 100 in neighboring Morton County.

The two counties on Wednesday had a combined active COVID-19 case total of 138, down slightly from Tuesday. The statewide active case total ticked up slightly, to 693.

The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.7% on 4,763 tests completed Tuesday.