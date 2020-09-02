2 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Burleigh-Morton; state total nears 150

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials on Wednesday reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and two more coronavirus-related deaths in Burleigh and Morton counties.

The death of a Morton man in his 70s was that county's seventh overall; the death of a Burleigh woman in her 80s was that county's 18th. The state Department of Health also reported the death of a Williams County woman in her 90s, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 148.

Officials reported 265 new COVID-19 cases in 30 counties, including 62 in Burleigh and 23 in Morton, raising the state total to 12,267. Active cases numbered 2,285, including 428 in Burleigh and 126 in Morton. Active cases increased by 40 statewide and by 36 in Burleigh-Morton.

The two counties have seen cases spike with the reopening of the economy, increased gatherings of people and more public testing. Cases confirmed in August totaled nearly 1,500, and active cases jumped from 358 at the start of the month to 581 at the close of it -- an increase of 62%. A task force formed in August to address the issue is scheduled to meet again Friday.

There have been 9,834 recoveries statewide, with 575 hospitalizations. Sixty-six people remained in the hospital Wednesday, up four from the previous day.