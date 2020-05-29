2 more coronavirus deaths reported in North Dakota, raising total to 59

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The deaths of two more elderly Cass County residents with COVID-19 have pushed the statewide total to 59, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Friday.

Both the woman in her 90s and the man in his 70s had underlying health conditions, officials said. Their deaths raised Cass County's total to 48. The county that's home to Fargo also saw its total number of coronavirus cases rise by 30, to 1,661.

Burleigh County had one additional case reported Friday, bringing its total to 126. Other new cases included four in Stutsman County, three in Grand Forks County, and one apiece in Richland and Rolette counties, for a daily total of 40. That raises the state's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,520.

The tally of statewide deaths includes all people who tested positive for COVID-19 and died from any cause while infected. The disease is listed as the official cause of death for 45 of the 57, with death records pending for seven of the cases.

The health department on Friday reported 89 new recoveries, raising the state total to 1,882. Active cases declined by 52, to 579.

Thirty-six people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, up one from the previous day; 164 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.