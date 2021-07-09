2 deaths, 14 COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

North Dakota's Health Department on Friday reported two new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,532.

The state no longer publicly reports the age range, sex or county of people who have died. The dashboard's virus-related death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 196 and 101, respectively.

The department's virus dashboard showed active cases remained stable at 147 statewide, including 21 in Burleigh County and nine in Morton County. Fourteen new cases of COVID-19, including one new case in Burleigh County, and 15 recoveries were reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new cases came from 1,357 tests processed Thursday for a daily positivity rate of 1.06% as calculated by the state.

Eight people remained hospitalized on Friday, due to the coronavirus, two fewer than the previous day. A total of 4,356 have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.