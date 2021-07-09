2 deaths, 14 COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

North Dakota's Health Department on Friday reported two new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,532.
The state no longer publicly reports the age range, sex or county of people who have died. The dashboard's virus-related death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 196 and 101, respectively.
The department's virus dashboard showed active cases remained stable at 147 statewide, including 21 in Burleigh County and nine in Morton County. Fourteen new cases of COVID-19, including one new case in Burleigh County, and 15 recoveries were reported.
The new cases came from 1,357 tests processed Thursday for a daily positivity rate of 1.06% as calculated by the state.
Eight people remained hospitalized on Friday, due to the coronavirus, two fewer than the previous day. A total of 4,356 have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.
The state's vaccination rates have plateaued since late spring. More than 630,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 92,400 doses in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It showed 48.4% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 16.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.