2 Burleigh residents among 4 new COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; active cases hit new high

Four more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, including two Burleigh County residents, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.

Active cases of coronavirus in the state also hit a new high, at 1,213. That was up 51 from the previous day.

The death of a Burleigh County woman in her 70s was only the fifth coronavirus-related death in the state in which the victim did not have underlying health conditions. A Burleigh County man in his 80s did have underlying medical conditions, as did a 40-year-old man from Sioux County and a 60-year-old Stark County man.

The four new deaths raised the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 125. Burleigh County's total is now 10. Deaths in Stark County, home to Dickinson,are at six. Sioux County has now had two deaths.

The state classifies the deaths this way: 101 that were due to COVID-19, 14 in which COVID-19 was not the primary cause, and 10 in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 10 days under state law.

Health officials on Sunday reported a total of 143 new coronavirus cases in 21 counties, raising the state total to 8,587, with 7,249 recoveries and 459 hospitalizations. There were 54 people still in the hospital, down one from the previous day.