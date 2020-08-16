2 Burleigh residents among 4 new COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; active cases hit new high

Four more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, including two Burleigh County residents, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.
Active cases of coronavirus in the state also hit a new high, at 1,213. That was up 51 from the previous day.
The death of a Burleigh County woman in her 70s was only the fifth coronavirus-related death in the state in which the victim did not have underlying health conditions. A Burleigh County man in his 80s did have underlying medical conditions, as did a 40-year-old man from Sioux County and a 60-year-old Stark County man.
The four new deaths raised the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 125. Burleigh County's total is now 10. Deaths in Stark County, home to Dickinson,are at six. Sioux County has now had two deaths.
The state classifies the deaths this way: 101 that were due to COVID-19, 14 in which COVID-19 was not the primary cause, and 10 in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 10 days under state law.
Health officials on Sunday reported a total of 143 new coronavirus cases in 21 counties, raising the state total to 8,587, with 7,249 recoveries and 459 hospitalizations. There were 54 people still in the hospital, down one from the previous day.
The new cases included 44 in Burleigh County and 12 in Morton. Total active cases in the two counties reached a high for the month, at 418. Burleigh continued to lead the state, with 298. Stark was second and Morton fourth, behind Grand Forks County.
The recent steady rise has coincided with the reopening of the economy, more gatherings of people and increased public testing. The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 179,800, and total tests number 397,296.
The software program the state uses to issue COVID-19 test results malfunctioned on Saturday, and some people who had previously tested negative and had been notified were electronically notified again of their results. The issue has been fixed, according to the health department.
“The team is always working to improve the customer experience and get people their results in a more timely and convenient way,” said Duane Schell, chief technology officer with the North Dakota Information Technology Department. “As our team was adding additional automation capabilities, the system inadvertently electronically notified individuals who had already received their results.”
People who have not tested recently should disregard any Saturday notifications.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
