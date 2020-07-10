2 Bismarck businesses temporarily close amid coronavirus case rise; gas plant takes precautions

At least two businesses in Bismarck have temporarily closed again as coronavirus cases continue mounting in the capital city area, and a gas plant in the western oil patch is taking precautions after workers with a contractor tested positive for COVID-19.
The state Department of Health on Friday reported 84 new cases in 20 counties, raising the statewide total to 4,154. There are 573 active cases, up 52 from the previous day and up 172 over the past three days.
The new cases include 24 in Burleigh County and two in Morton County. Burleigh County continues to lead the state in active cases, with 168, an increase of 21 from the previous day and up 44 over the past three days. Morton County has another 43 active cases, up 10 in the three-day span.
The increases come as the state has reopened its economy following state-mandated business shutdowns, and also ramped up testing. There have been more than 11,500 tests handled over the past couple of days. Mass testing events were conducted this week at the Capitol and at the Bismarck Event Center, and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct another round at the Event Center on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
State officials are monitoring the rise in cases in Burleigh County so it doesn't develop into another hot spot like Cass County, which has had more than 2,400 confirmed cases -- more than five times the total number in Burleigh County -- and 70 of the state's 85 deaths since the start of the pandemic. A task force organized by the state to address the issue in the Red River Valley has helped bring down active cases there -- they numbered 132 in Cass on Friday. Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this week said a similar task force was not yet warranted in Burleigh County.
Two local businesses, the Sports Page bar and the Butterhorn restaurant, have posted notices on their Facebook pages of temporary closures so their employees can get tested for COVID-19. The Butterhorn will be closed through the weekend, and the Sports Page will be shut down until further notice.
Meanwhile, Hess Corp. said "several" employees with a contractor that provided services at its Tioga Gas Plant tested positive for coronavirus.
The positive tests were reported to Hess on Tuesday. The company in a statement did not name the contractor, but Hess provided the Tribune with contact information for a person representing the contractor -- Pam Riquelmy, human resources director for Ohmstede Industrial Services, a field service company headquartered in League City, Texas. Riquelmy did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment.
The employees are in self-isolation, and the contractor is doing contact tracing, according to Hess.
"Relevant work areas at the plant were deep cleaned based on enhanced cleaning protocols," Hess said in its statement. "In addition, health screenings for workers prior to entering work sites have been and continue to be conducted, and modified workplans continue to be used to enhance social distancing."
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
(Reporter Jack Dura contributed to this story.)
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.