2 Bismarck businesses temporarily close amid coronavirus case rise; gas plant takes precautions

At least two businesses in Bismarck have temporarily closed again as coronavirus cases continue mounting in the capital city area, and a gas plant in the western oil patch is taking precautions after workers with a contractor tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Department of Health on Friday reported 84 new cases in 20 counties, raising the statewide total to 4,154. There are 573 active cases, up 52 from the previous day and up 172 over the past three days.

The new cases include 24 in Burleigh County and two in Morton County. Burleigh County continues to lead the state in active cases, with 168, an increase of 21 from the previous day and up 44 over the past three days. Morton County has another 43 active cases, up 10 in the three-day span.

The increases come as the state has reopened its economy following state-mandated business shutdowns, and also ramped up testing. There have been more than 11,500 tests handled over the past couple of days. Mass testing events were conducted this week at the Capitol and at the Bismarck Event Center, and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct another round at the Event Center on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.