1st West Nile virus case of season confirmed in North Dakota

State health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in North Dakota this season.

The person lives in Richland County, in the southeast, and was not hospitalized. The Health Department does not release names for medical privacy reasons.

“This is the time of year when (West Nile) activity increases, so it is important to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” said Amanda Bakken, West Nile virus surveillance coordinator for the state Health Department. “Warmer temperatures contribute to increased risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito.”

There were 30 West Nile cases in the state last year, with 14 hospitalizations and one death -- a southwest North Dakota resident over the age of 60, according to Health Department data. Burleigh County had five cases and Morton County two cases last year. In 2020 there were seven West Nile cases statewide and no deaths, and no cases in Burleigh-Morton.

Precautions against the mosquito bites that can cause West Nile include the use of insect repellents; wearing protective clothing; limiting outdoor activities at dusk and dawn; eliminating stagnant water where mosquitoes lay eggs; installing and maintaining window screens; and maintaining a well-trimmed yard.

Most people infected with West Nile virus experience no symptoms. Those who develop symptoms commonly report fever, headache, body/joint aches or rash. People who develop severe illness may experience a stiff neck, altered mental status, paralysis, coma and possibly death. People over 60 or those who have underlying health issues are at greater risk for developing West Nile neuroinvasive disease.

For more information, go to https://health.nd.gov/wnv.

