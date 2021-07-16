19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

North Dakota health officials on Friday confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no new coronavirus-related deaths.

Active virus cases statewide dropped back to 190, after hitting 200 on Thursday for the first time in about a month. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties were at 34.

The new cases were from 1,502 tests completed Thursday, according to the Health Department's virus dashboard. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 1.31%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.61%, in the target range of less than 5%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new COVID-19 cases brought the state's pandemic total to 110,975, with 109,249 recoveries, 1,536 deaths and 4,365 hospitalizations. Ten COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Friday, unchanged from the previous day.

Nearly 634,800 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 93,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48.7% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 17.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.