18 more cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota; current hospitalizations also in tally

Eighteen more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in North Dakota, including one each in Burleigh and Morton counties.

The cases announced by the state Department of Health on Monday raise the state's total to 225, with 32 people hospitalized, 74 recovered and three deaths. The department also has started reporting the number of people currently hospitalized. On Monday morning that total stood at 19.

The new numbers are for Sunday. They include 11 new cases in Cass County, home to Fargo, two apiece in Ward and Walsh counties and one in Slope County. Cass leads the state with 65 confirmed cases. There are 38 confirmed cases in Burleigh County and 17 in neighboring Morton. The new Burleigh County case was attributed to community spread; the Morton County case to close contact.

State and private labs have tested 7,213 people, with 6,988 being negative. The number of people tested is up 426 from the previous day.

Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.

The department reports case numbers to the news media, on social media and on its website at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.