17 more virus deaths reported in North Dakota; rapid testing available after Christmas

Another 17 North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, and active cases dropped again Thursday.

The state has seen active coronavirus cases decline over the past month. The figure fell by 68 Thursday to 2,321.

North Dakota reported 226 new cases Thursday for a daily positivity rate of 2.71% as calculated by the state. Since the start of the pandemic, 90,984 residents have tested positive. Thirty-one of the new cases were in Burleigh County, and eight were in Morton County.

Thursday's cases stem from 7,665 tests, the results of which came in Wednesday.

The state's pandemic death toll has climbed to 1,260. Of the deaths reported Thursday, six were reported in Burleigh County and two in Morton County.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by four Thursday to 122. The state had 30 available staffed intensive care unit beds and 382 non-ICU beds in hospitals as of late Thursday morning, according to a state database. Five of the ICU beds were open in Bismarck hospitals, as were 35 of the non-ICU beds.

Rapid testing available

Free rapid coronavirus testing will be available after Christmas at the Gateway Mall in Bismarck.