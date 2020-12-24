17 more virus deaths reported in North Dakota; rapid testing available after Christmas

Another 17 North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, and active cases dropped again Thursday.
The state has seen active coronavirus cases decline over the past month. The figure fell by 68 Thursday to 2,321.
North Dakota reported 226 new cases Thursday for a daily positivity rate of 2.71% as calculated by the state. Since the start of the pandemic, 90,984 residents have tested positive. Thirty-one of the new cases were in Burleigh County, and eight were in Morton County.
Thursday's cases stem from 7,665 tests, the results of which came in Wednesday.
The state's pandemic death toll has climbed to 1,260. Of the deaths reported Thursday, six were reported in Burleigh County and two in Morton County.
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by four Thursday to 122. The state had 30 available staffed intensive care unit beds and 382 non-ICU beds in hospitals as of late Thursday morning, according to a state database. Five of the ICU beds were open in Bismarck hospitals, as were 35 of the non-ICU beds.
Rapid testing available
Free rapid coronavirus testing will be available after Christmas at the Gateway Mall in Bismarck.
The testing events are for people who do not show signs of COVID-19 but want to see if they might have contracted the virus while being asymptomatic. Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and it's open to anyone, including children if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Results will be available about 15 minutes after a person is tested, at which point he or she will receive a notification via text or email. The Abbott BinaxNOW tests are self-administered. They involve sticking a swab up the lower part of one's nostrils but not as far back as the PCR tests, which tend to be more uncomfortable. People who have not previously registered for a coronavirus test should do so at testreg.nd.gov.
The North Dakota National Guard and the state Department of Emergency Services are organizing the rapid testing events.
Cramer reveals antibodies
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer tweeted Wednesday evening that a recent blood test revealed he has COVID-19 antibodies.
A positive antibody test indicates that a person has previously contracted the virus. The person's immune system fought it off, generating antibodies in the process.
"I don't know when I had COVID and have never had a symptom," the Republican said in his tweet. "I suspect there are many people who have had this virus and don't know it. I encourage people to test for antibodies."
Cramer indicated in his tweet that he took the test out of curiosity. A screenshot that accompanied the post said the antibody test was administered on Dec. 4.
In North Dakota, 13,395 antibody tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the state Department of Health. Of those, 1,442 tests indicated that the person taking it had antibodies.
More information
The statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
