15th person dies from COVID-19 in North Dakota; recoveries jump

A 15th person has died in North Dakota from COVID-19, but the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease has taken a big jump, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.
The latest victim was a Cass County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, state officials said. It is the eighth COVID-19 death in North Dakota's most populous county, which is home to Fargo.
Cass County saw its case total rise by 18 to a state-leading 290. Other new cases confirmed Wednesday and reported Thursday included eight in Grand Forks County, where there was an outbreak last week at the LM Wind Power plant in the city of Grand Forks.
The state conducted drive-thru screening of 426 people in the LM Wind Power parking lot last week, helping identify 128 cases of COVID-19 tied to the plant that manufactures wind turbine blades. There are nearly 900 workers at the plant, which is temporarily shut down, and more testing was planned Thursday, according to North Dakota National Guard Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann.
That testing is part of the state's strategy to target health care workers, vulnerable people such as those in long-term care facilities, and large businesses with positive cases.
“The results of these focused and strategic testing efforts are guiding our decisions moving forward and are a key component of the ND Smart Restart,” he said, referring to the state's plan to rebuild economic activity in stages. It has eight requirements, including widespread rapid testing.
The state has conducted large-scale drive-thru testing similar to what is being done in Grand Forks in other areas, including rural Slope and Stark counties, the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation and the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The reservation efforts resulted in about 700 people being tested, according to Dohrmann.
Mountrail County, which houses Fort Berthold, has two new reported cases, bringing its total to 33, fifth-most in the state. Burleigh County, which is home to Bismarck and has the third-most cases at 67, also has two new cases.
Other new cases reported Thursday were one apiece in Burke and Richland counties, bringing the daily total to 32.
The statewide case total rose to 709, but the number of active cases dropped by nine to 425. The number of people who have recovered from the disease -- 269 -- increased by 40 from the previous day. Current hospitalizations also dropped, by five, to a total of 18. The number of people who have been hospitalized at some point is 65, up three.
State and private labs have tested 16,330 people for COVID-19, with 15,621 being negative. There were 741 tests on Wednesday. The state's goal is to expand to 1,800 tests per day by the end of the month and up to 3,000 tests per day in April, according to Dohrmann.
Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.
More information on coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
