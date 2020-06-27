15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burleigh, Morton counties
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burleigh, Morton counties

Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 PROVIDED

Thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday with Burleigh County reporting 11 and Morton County reporting four, according to state health officials.

Burleigh County now has 54 active cases and Morton County has nine, North Dakota Department of Health figures show.

Twelve new cases were reported in Cass County Saturday along with three in Grand Forks County, two in LaMoure County, and one each in the counties of Barnes, Ransom, Sioux, Traill, Walsh and Ward.

No deaths were reported in the last day. The state’s total remains at 78.

A total of 173,999 tests have been completed on 102,519 people in North Dakota. There were 4,163 tests completed in the last 24 hours, with 1,633 people getting tested for the first time.

The state has recorded 3,458 positive tests, including the 38 new cases. The number of people who have recovered rose by 29 yesterday to a total of 3,119.

Two more people were hospitalized in the last day, bringing that total to 225. Of those, 23 remain hospitalized.

Concerned about COVID-19?

