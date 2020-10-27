15 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; numbers rising in Ward County

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported 15 more coronavirus-related deaths, including nine in Ward County.
Ward County is home to Minot, the state's fourth-largest city. The county's death toll has now reached 43, fourth-highest in the state behind Cass, Burleigh and Morton counties.
Another death also was reported in Burleigh, of a woman in her 90s, raising the county's death total to 77, with another 50 in neighboring Morton County. The counties had a combined total of 1,440 active COVID-19 cases, a pandemic high for the region.
The Department of Health reported 896 new cases statewide, including 176 in Burleigh, 45 in Morton, 81 in Ward and 135 in Cass County, which is home to Fargo and another coronavirus hot spot in the state. Grand Forks County had 146 new cases. There were new cases reported in all but three of the state's 53 counties, raising North Dakota's total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 39,130.
The COVID Tracking Project reported that North Dakota has had more than 1,382 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which leads the nation, according to The Associated Press. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by more than 44% in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
Active cases statewide dropped for a second day from Sunday's all-time high, to 6,315, according to the health department. Burleigh led the state, followed by Cass, Grand Forks and Ward.
Hospitalizations statewide dropped by 12 from Monday's record, to 161.
There were 25 staffed intensive care beds and 268 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota on Monday, according to the most recent state data available. Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and no staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had no staffed intensive care beds and six staffed inpatient beds available.
Statewide, there have been 32,339 recoveries, 1,478 hospitalizations and 476 deaths since mid-March. Other new deaths reported Tuesday were in Grand Forks, McHenry, Ransom and Williams counties. Victims ranged in age from their 60s to their 100s.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 286,196 and total tests number 829,052, including 6,505 completed Monday.
Active cases in public schools in Bismarck have risen by 19, to 87, according to the district's coronavirus dashboard, which is updated weekly. All of the increase was among students. There were 16 active cases of COVID-19 within Mandan Public Schools, a drop of six from the previous week.
Risk level
Burleigh, Morton and 14 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 17 are in the green "low risk" level; and five are in the blue "new normal" level.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly. The levels did not change this past week.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
