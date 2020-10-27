15 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; numbers rising in Ward County

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported 15 more coronavirus-related deaths, including nine in Ward County.

Ward County is home to Minot, the state's fourth-largest city. The county's death toll has now reached 43, fourth-highest in the state behind Cass, Burleigh and Morton counties.

Another death also was reported in Burleigh, of a woman in her 90s, raising the county's death total to 77, with another 50 in neighboring Morton County. The counties had a combined total of 1,440 active COVID-19 cases, a pandemic high for the region.

The Department of Health reported 896 new cases statewide, including 176 in Burleigh, 45 in Morton, 81 in Ward and 135 in Cass County, which is home to Fargo and another coronavirus hot spot in the state. Grand Forks County had 146 new cases. There were new cases reported in all but three of the state's 53 counties, raising North Dakota's total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 39,130.

The COVID Tracking Project reported that North Dakota has had more than 1,382 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which leads the nation, according to The Associated Press. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by more than 44% in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.