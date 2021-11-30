15 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; booster shots urged due to omicron

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported 15 new coronavirus-related deaths, and active COVID-19 cases took a big jump as testing picked up with the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, the Health Department urged state residents to get vaccine booster shots, stressing new federal guidance with the onset of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The new deaths reflected on the department's coronavirus dashboard brought the state's pandemic total to 1,892; more than 17% of the deaths have occurred in the past three months amid the onset of the highly contagious delta variant.

September was the eighth-deadliest pandemic month in the state, November the sixth-deadliest and October the fourth-deadliest. The pandemic will enter its 22nd month with the beginning of December on Wednesday.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by three on Tuesday, to 261; Morton County's total rose by one, to 126.

Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a recent marked rise in North Dakota virus-related deaths but continues to indicate a slow decline in coming weeks.

Active COVID-19 cases rose by about 400 from Monday, to 2,919, after dropping over the weekend to the lowest level in about three months. A sharp early week rise has been the trend in recent months, as testing typically increases during the workweek. For example, there were a total of 4,257 tests processed Saturday and Sunday, with a total of 361 newly confirmed cases. On Monday, 8,785 tests were completed, leading to 858 new cases reported Tuesday.

There have been 162,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 157,483 recoveries and 6,480 hospitalizations.

Active hospitalizations rose by five from Monday, to 171. The most recent state data showed about 10% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 7.5% of intensive care unit beds open -- higher percentages than what has been the norm in recent weeks. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had 10 available staffed general care beds and two open ICU beds. Sanford Health Bismarck had two available inpatient beds but no ICU beds listed.

Booster shots

The CDC on Monday recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all adults, after previously recommending them only for people 50 years and older and those living in a long-term care setting such as a nursing home.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tied the new guidance to the emergence of omicron, which has caused alarm around the globe in recent days. Scientists are still learning how quickly it might spread and how effective vaccines might be against it.

Booster shots are recommended six months after an adult completes the initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine two-shot series, or two months after the initial dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi in a statement Tuesday encouraged North Dakotans to "get vaccinated as soon as possible," and to take other preventive measures such as masking indoors.

The state's vaccine dashboard indicates that close to 15% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but it does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a booster dose.

People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and have already received an additional vaccine dose should get a booster dose at least six months after their third dose, according to Jenny Galbraith, COVID vaccine manager for the Health Department's Division of Disease Control.

"So in short, these individuals are recommended to receive four doses of COVID-19 vaccine in total," she told the Tribune.

More information

The vaccine dashboard shows 57.1% of eligible North Dakota adults and 34.9% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated; 9.5% of children 5-11 have received an initial vaccine dose. Shots for that age group just recently got underway, and fewer than 1% of those children are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Logan, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

