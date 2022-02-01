14 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; state health officials welcome Moderna approval

Active cases of COVID-19 and test positivity rate continued on a downward trajectory Tuesday in North Dakota, but state health officials reported 14 more coronavirus-related deaths.

The newly confirmed deaths accounted for the highest reported daily total since 14 on Dec. 14, when the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus was causing a spike in deaths. It wasn't immediately clear if Tuesday's total might have been due to any unusual lag in reporting. No deaths had been reported the previous three days.

Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does suggest a rise in virus-related deaths in North Dakota in coming weeks. Health officials say deaths and hospitalizations are the later consequences of disease, and declines in those categories typically lag behind sliding case numbers.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The Health Department virus dashboard death total for Morton County rose by one Tuesday, to 138, while Burleigh County's total was unchanged, at 290. Cass County, home to Fargo, saw its total rise by four, to 311.

Omicron became the dominant variant in the state in January, leading to a spike in active cases that culminated with a pandemic high 11,991 reported Jan. 22. They have since trended downward and on Tuesday were at 5,317. North Dakota's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate fell for a fifth straight day, to 18.67%, a full percentage point behind the pandemic record 19.69% reported Jan. 26. The state target is less than 5%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 there have been 225,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, including 1,786 new cases reported Tuesday. There have been 218,084 recoveries, 2,107 deaths and 7,530 hospitalizations, including 182 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals Tuesday. That was down two from Monday.

The most recent state data showed about 8% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 6.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had one open general care bed and one available staffed ICU bed; Sanford Health had no open beds listed in either category.

Records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

Moderna approval

State health officials on Tuesday said they hope the decision by federal health regulators to grant full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adults will prompt more North Dakotans to get the shot.

The state continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.8% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.1%.

The Moderna vaccine was given emergency authorization more than a year ago. The action by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday to grant full approval means the agency has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review of Moderna's shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines, according to The Associated Press.

“I hope North Dakotans who are not yet vaccinated will take this FDA approval into consideration and feel confident in the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine and choose to get vaccinated,” said Jenny Galbraith, the Health Department's COVID immunization manager. “By getting vaccinated, individuals are protecting not only themselves but their communities.”

More information

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 46.8% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency this month also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 17.6% of state residents in that age group have received a third dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

