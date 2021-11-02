12 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; total for October nears 150

North Dakota's Health Department on Tuesday confirmed a dozen more COVID-19 deaths, and available hospital beds around the state remained scarce.

The new deaths brought the state's pandemic death toll to 1,774 and increased October's total to 148. October has been the fourth-deadliest month for North Dakota during the 20-month coronavirus pandemic. October's total is still rising because death records can be filed up to 10 days from the date of death under state law.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were not immediately updated.

The state's virus dashboard on Tuesday showed 662 newly confirmed cases from 8,376 tests completed Monday, and officials calculated a positivity rate of 8.6%. The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate was at 7.13%. That rate has remained well above the state target of less than 5% since mid-August due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

The state during the pandemic has confirmed 149,207 COVID-19 cases, with 144,157 recoveries and 5,976 hospitalizations. There were 163 COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Tuesday, down seven from the previous day.

About 8% of staffed inpatient beds statewide were available Tuesday, and about 6% of intensive care unit beds were available. Those percentages have changed little in recent weeks. The most recent state data showed 166 available staffed inpatient beds and 15 available ICU beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available general care beds; each hospital had one available ICU bed.

Active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,276 statewide and 617 in Burleigh-Morton, both up slightly from Monday.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 55.5% of eligible North Dakota adults and 33.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday endorsed Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, and the CDC is expected to issue its formal recommendation this week. There are about 82,000 North Dakotans in that age range. The Health Department has ordered 18,000 initial pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 doses from the federal government, and providers could begin distributing them late this week or early next week.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.