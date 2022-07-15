12 more counties jump to high COVID-19 risk; statewide cases continue to rise

An increase in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota over the past week raised the virus transmission risk to high in 12 counties, bringing the total to 14. Burleigh and Morton maintained a high risk level from last week.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 1,829 confirmed cases in the past seven days, the most since the state went to weekly reporting in mid-March and a spike from last week's total of 1,583. A month ago, the weekly total was 1,329.

The case count for Burleigh and Morton counties this week was 331, up from 289 the previous week and up from 227 a month ago.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both went from low to high last week, bypassing medium. The other 12 counties at high risk are Emmons, Kidder, Logan, McLean, McIntosh, Mercer, Oliver, Pierce, Rolettte, Sheridan, Sioux and Towner.

Last week, Golden Valley, Billings, Dunn, Stark and Wells counties were also at high risk. Billings and Stark counties have dropped to medium risk. Dunn, Golden Valley and Wells counties dropped to low risk. A total of eight counties are at medium risk, and 31 are at low.

New COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide totaled 67, a decrease from 93 the previous week. Coronavirus patients made up about 3.2% of occupied inpatient beds -- down from 3.5% last week -- and half a percent of intensive care unit beds statewide, down from 4% last week.

Federal data showed three virus-related deaths over the week, raising North Dakota's pandemic total to 2,299. County-level death data is not available. There have been 253,677 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.8% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.4%. The national averages are 77% and 71.3%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 45.8%, compared to 49.7% nationally. Second booster doses are available for three main groups of people:

All adults 50 years and older.

All people 12 years or older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Adults 18 to 49 years who received two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.