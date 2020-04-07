12 more cases of COVID-19 reported; Bowman County has first confirmed case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported 12 more cases of COVID-19, including another case each in Burleigh County and Morton County and the first confirmed positive case in southwestern Bowman County.

The new cases of the disease that result from the coronavirus raise the state total to 237, with 82 recoveries and four deaths. A total of 33 people have been hospitalized; 18 remained there on Tuesday.

The Bowman County case is a man in his 60s who became infected through community spread, according to the state Department of Health. Bowman County neighbors Slope County, where a third positive case was confirmed. The state over the weekend conducted drive-thru surveillance testing in the small Slope County town of Amidon.

The new Burleigh County case raises the county's total to 39, second only to Cass County. That county, which is home to Fargo, has five new cases. The new Morton case raises the county's total to 18.

The new case numbers are confirmations from Monday. They also include cases in McKenzie and Mountrail counties.

State and private labs have tested 7,703 people, with 7,466 being negative. The number of people tested is up 490 from the previous day.