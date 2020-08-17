11th coronavirus-related death reported in Burleigh County; testing notification problems continue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials on Monday reported another coronavirus-related death in Burleigh County.

The death of a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions was the third report in two days of a death in the county related to COVID-19, and the fifth in a seven-day span. It raised the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 11, and the state's total to 126.

The state Department of Health on Monday reported a total of 60 new coronavirus cases in 15 counties, raising the state total to 8,647, with 7,343 recoveries and 461 hospitalizations. There were 55 people still in the hospital, up one from the previous day.

Active cases of COVID-19 statewide fell by 35 from Sunday's all-time high, to 1,178.

The new cases included 20 in Burleigh County and three in Morton. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 297. Morton was fourth, with 117.

The recent rise in cases has coincided with the reopening of the economy, more gatherings of people and increased public testing. The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 180,419, and total tests number 400,001.