11 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; active cases surpass 3,000 again

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota crept back above 3,000 on Wednesday, and state health officials confirmed 11 more coronavirus-related deaths.

Active cases have spiked in recent months due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, and they've been fluctuating in recent weeks between a few hundred below 3,000 and a few hundred above that mark. They were at 3,038 on Wednesday, with 485 in Burleigh-Morton counties, where cases have been fluctuating above and below 500.

The state's coronavirus dashboard has reported 24 deaths in the past two days, pushing November's total to the fifth-highest during the 22 months of the pandemic. Death record filings can lag by as much as 10 days under state law, so November's total is still rising and was at 129 on Wednesday. There also have been 17 deaths so far in December. The state's pandemic toll is at 1,939.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by two on Wednesday, to 270. Burleigh on Tuesday had tied Cass County, home to Fargo, for most pandemic deaths, despite having half the population. The total for Cass rose by four on Wednesday, to 272.

Morton County's total was unchanged, at 126.

Wednesday's dashboard showed 472 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, a daily positivity rate of 6.06% and a 14-day rolling rate of 7.49%. The state target for the two-week rolling rate is less than 5%, a threshold that hasn't been met since mid-August.

There have been 165,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 160,868 recoveries and 6,626 hospitalizations.

Active virus-related hospitalizations dropped again Wednesday, to 153, down 19 from Monday. The most recent state data showed about 8% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 4% of intensive care unit beds open. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had four available staffed general care beds and one ICU bed. Sanford Health Bismarck had no available beds listed in either category.

More information

The vaccine dashboard shows 57.7% of eligible North Dakota adults, 35.4% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 4.3% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. Nearly 17% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope and Renville, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.