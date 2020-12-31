10 virus deaths reported in North Dakota; hospitalizations fall below 100

Ten more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, but hospitalizations due to the coronavirus dipped below 100 this week for the first time in two months.
Meanwhile, state officials have released more details about rapid antigen testing in Bismarck, and local public health officials are urging those in vaccine priority groups to take a survey.
The pandemic-related deaths reported Thursday were people in their 50s through 90s, including one Burleigh County man and one Morton County man, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. State data show that at least 1,292 North Dakotans died with COVID-19 in 2020. The number could change slightly in the days ahead, as death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law.
Hospitalizations fell by two Thursday to 94, the second day in a row in which there have been fewer than 100 people in North Dakota hospitals due to the virus. The last time hospitalizations were at this level was Oct. 30. Hospitalizations soared in November to more than 300, taxing health care providers and prompting Gov. Doug Burgum's administration to issue a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions to curb the virus's spread.
The health department reported another 303 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the state's active case count by 68 to 1,889. Since the start of the pandemic, 92,495 North Dakotans have tested positive.
Burleigh County had 27 new cases Thursday and Morton County had nine new cases.
The new cases statewide stem from 9,023 tests processed Wednesday, for a positivity rate of 3.86% as calculated by the state.
The state does not plan to release daily virus numbers on Friday, given the New Year's holiday. The next update is expected Saturday.
Rapid testing
The health department has been hosting rapid antigen COVID-19 testing events in Bismarck since Dec. 19, and more than 1,800 people have been tested, department spokeswoman Nicole Peske told the Tribune. The department calls the response "favorable."
Rapid tests are less invasive than a typical PCR test. They require a swab of the lower part of the nasal passage, while a PCR test goes farther into the nose. While PCR test results can take days, rapid test results are available in 15 minutes and are sent via text message. Information about isolating is available at the testing center for those with a positive result.
The rapid antigen tests have a higher rate of producing false negatives than the PCR tests, so people with negative test results should continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and social distance, according to health officials. They also should seek additional testing or medical care if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.
Rapid testing events have been held at Gateway Mall, and the Bismarck Municipal Airport has been offering the tests to passengers.
Vaccination update
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is asking entities that fall under Phase 1 priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine to reach out for information on vaccination events.
Organizations interested in receiving the vaccine should complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D6MGC86.
“This vaccination effort is a massive local, regional and national undertaking,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said in a statement. “As we move through the priority phases and obtain additional vaccine supply, we will continue to offer mass vaccination clinics to protect our community from COVID-19.”
North Dakota is currently vaccinating Phase 1A priority groups, which include health care workers and long-term care residents. A complete list of Phase 1A groups can be found at https://bit.ly/2L4qku5.
The local public health department began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 23. Vaccination events are expected to be held on Thursdays in 2021, with mornings reserved for those who need their second doses and afternoons for people receiving their initial dose. That schedule is subject to change. People wishing to be vaccinated must preregister through their organization.
More information
North Dakota's statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
