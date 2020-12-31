10 virus deaths reported in North Dakota; hospitalizations fall below 100

Ten more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, but hospitalizations due to the coronavirus dipped below 100 this week for the first time in two months.

Meanwhile, state officials have released more details about rapid antigen testing in Bismarck, and local public health officials are urging those in vaccine priority groups to take a survey.

The pandemic-related deaths reported Thursday were people in their 50s through 90s, including one Burleigh County man and one Morton County man, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. State data show that at least 1,292 North Dakotans died with COVID-19 in 2020. The number could change slightly in the days ahead, as death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law.

Hospitalizations fell by two Thursday to 94, the second day in a row in which there have been fewer than 100 people in North Dakota hospitals due to the virus. The last time hospitalizations were at this level was Oct. 30. Hospitalizations soared in November to more than 300, taxing health care providers and prompting Gov. Doug Burgum's administration to issue a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions to curb the virus's spread.