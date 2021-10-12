10 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; hospitalizations drop significantly

COVID-19 hospitalizations also have increased the past couple of months, hitting a high for this year of 211 on Monday. The total dropped by 30 on Tuesday, to 181. As a comparison, at the start of August the reported number was 12.

Hospitalizations typically lag a week or two behind community spread. Dr. Avish Nagpal, an infectious disease physician at Sanford Health in Fargo, told Prairie Public that it could be weeks or even months before the surge in hospitalizations improves. He said medical staff is exhausted, and burnout is a significant concern.

"What typically happens with any kind of surge, you have to delay a number of clinic visits and surgeries just to get more staff into the hospital to take care of patients," he said. "By the time you get caught up with the backlog of care, you get another surge. Even though the rest of the world has returned to normal, or kind of normal, health care workers continue to deal with COVID on a daily basis."