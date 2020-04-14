10 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota's total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 341.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 10 more positive cases from 135 tests for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Thirteen people are currently hospitalized. A total of 42 people have been hospitalized.

Eleven more people have recovered, bringing the total to 138.

Nine people in total have died from COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Seven of the new positive cases are from Cass County, home to Fargo; Burleigh, Morton and Grand Forks counties each have one more. Cass leads the state with 123 positive cases. Burleigh, home to Bismarck, has 52. Morton, home to Mandan, has 21. Stark, home to Dickinson, has 34.

Cass, Morton and Stark counties each have two COVID-19 deaths. Emmons, McHenry and Ward counties each have one death.

State and private labs have tested 10,916 people, with 10,575 tests turning out negative. Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and that not everyone is tested, the true number of positive cases in North Dakota could be 10 times higher.

Burgum said Monday that Tuesday's test results would be reflective of few tests conducted on Easter Sunday.