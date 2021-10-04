10 COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota over weekend; active virus cases fall

The rise in active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota slowed over the weekend, but state health officials reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total number of virus-related deaths on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard increased to 1,621. Burleigh County's total rose by two, to 217. Morton County's total was unchanged at 104.

Active virus cases dropped by more than 400 from Friday's reported total, to 3,912 on Monday. That's been the pattern in recent weeks, as testing typically slows during the weekend. The Health Department reported 279 new virus cases on Monday, but they came from a relatively low total of 2,012 tests completed Sunday, and state officials calculated a positivity rate of 14.47%.

The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate, which has been steadily rising for three months, increased again, to 7.58%. The state target -- a rate under 5% -- hasn't been met for seven weeks.