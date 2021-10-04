10 COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota over weekend; active virus cases fall

The rise in active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota slowed over the weekend, but state health officials reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total number of virus-related deaths on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard increased to 1,621. Burleigh County's total rose by two, to 217. Morton County's total was unchanged at 104.
Active virus cases dropped by more than 400 from Friday's reported total, to 3,912 on Monday. That's been the pattern in recent weeks, as testing typically slows during the weekend. The Health Department reported 279 new virus cases on Monday, but they came from a relatively low total of 2,012 tests completed Sunday, and state officials calculated a positivity rate of 14.47%.
The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate, which has been steadily rising for three months, increased again, to 7.58%. The state target -- a rate under 5% -- hasn't been met for seven weeks.
There have been 134,063 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with 128,530 recoveries and 5,300 hospitalizations. There were 157 virus patients hospitalized on Monday.
The most recent state data showed 229 available staffed inpatient beds and 15 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had no available inpatient beds and one ICU bed; Sanford Health had no available beds listed in either category.
State and medical leaders on Friday said North Dakota hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed because of the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, and staffing shortages. The vast majority of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, according to health officials.
Sanford clinics
Sanford Health announced Monday it will host several drive-up flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the north parking lot of the MDU Resources Community Bowl on the Bismarck State College campus.
The clinics will be from noon to 6 p.m. Central time every Wednesday this month (Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27) and also on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Face masks are required.
Appointments are recommended but not required. To schedule an appointment go to sanfordhealth.org or use My Sanford Chart. People do not have to be Sanford Health patients to receive vaccinations.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 53.6% of eligible North Dakota adults and 31.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all 53 North Dakota counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.