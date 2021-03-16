1 in 7 North Dakotans fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 1 new death reported

About one-fourth of North Dakota residents have received at least an initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly one in seven are considered fully vaccinated, the state Health Department reported Tuesday.

Health officials also reported 149 new virus cases and one new death.

North Dakota has administered 302,043 total doses of the three available vaccines. More than 44,300 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. More than 25% of North Dakotans age 16 and older have received one dose; nearly 15% are considered fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.

North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 42,211 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only Alaska, New Mexico and South Dakota have higher rates.