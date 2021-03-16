1 in 7 North Dakotans fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 1 new death reported

About one-fourth of North Dakota residents have received at least an initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly one in seven are considered fully vaccinated, the state Health Department reported Tuesday.
Health officials also reported 149 new virus cases and one new death.
North Dakota has administered 302,043 total doses of the three available vaccines. More than 44,300 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. More than 25% of North Dakotans age 16 and older have received one dose; nearly 15% are considered fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 42,211 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only Alaska, New Mexico and South Dakota have higher rates.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton.
Daily data
Active cases of COVID-19 statewide rose by 37, to 656, health officials reported Tuesday. Active cases remained stable in Burleigh-Morton, at 70.
The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.59% from 4,157 tests completed Monday. About 1.73 million virus tests have been completed in the state since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota a year ago.
There have been 101,150 confirmed cases since March 2020, with 99,036 recoveries, 1,458 deaths and 3,900 hospitalizations. Fifteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Tuesday, unchanged from the previous day.
Transition help
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division on Tuesday said it has support help available for people experiencing stress or anxiety during the transition back to a prepandemic lifestyle as vaccinations increase and virus cases wane.
“As we mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic’s arrival in North Dakota, people are adjusting once again to a new normal. Although we may enjoy the thought of resuming pre-COVID activities, for many it may bring stress, anxiety or questions about how to transition back into activities,” Division Director Pamela Sagness said in a statement.
For more information go to https://www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/ or to https://www.projectrenew.nd.gov/.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.