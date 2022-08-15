Guard training at Kimball Bottoms; the Desert to close this weekend

The North Dakota National Guard’s 957th Engineer Company will be training this coming weekend in the Kimball Bottoms area near the Missouri River south of Bismarck.
The land and water training starts Friday and runs through Sunday. The public is asked to be mindful of increased vehicle and boat traffic.
The off-road vehicle area known as the Desert will be closed to the public for safety reasons from 10 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday.
The river will not be closed to the public, but visitors and boaters are asked to use caution while in the area.