 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guard training at Kimball Bottoms; the Desert to close this weekend

  • 0

The North Dakota National Guard’s 957th Engineer Company will be training this coming weekend in the Kimball Bottoms area near the Missouri River south of Bismarck.

The land and water training starts Friday and runs through Sunday. The public is asked to be mindful of increased vehicle and boat traffic.

The off-road vehicle area known as the Desert will be closed to the public for safety reasons from 10 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday.

The river will not be closed to the public, but visitors and boaters are asked to use caution while in the area.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fargo School Board no longer reciting pledge at meetings

Fargo School Board no longer reciting pledge at meetings

The school board in North Dakota’s largest city decided to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at their meetings. That's prompted a Republican lawmaker to vow to push for a voucher program that would allow public money to pay for private school tuition. The Fargo School Board voted 7-2 Wednesday to halt the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, saying it doesn’t align with the district’s diversity code, largely because it says “under God” in one phrase. The state Republican Party called the board’s action “laughable” and an “affront to our American values.” Grand Forks state Sen. Scott Meyer said he would begin working on a school voucher bill draft next week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News