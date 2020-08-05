Guard soldiers training in Kimball Bottoms area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers will be training on and near the Missouri River south of Bismarck beginning Thursday.

The off-road vehicle area known as the Desert will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. on Tuesday so the 957th Engineer Company can train.

More than 100 soldiers also will be conducting boating and bridging operations on the water in the Kimball Bottoms area. The river will remain open, but boaters are urged to use caution.

