Guard soldiers training in Kimball Bottoms area

Guard soldiers training in Kimball Bottoms area

North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers will be training on and near the Missouri River south of Bismarck beginning Thursday.

The off-road vehicle area known as the Desert will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. on Tuesday so the 957th Engineer Company can train.

More than 100 soldiers also will be conducting boating and bridging operations on the water in the Kimball Bottoms area. The river will remain open, but boaters are urged to use caution.

